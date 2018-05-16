Daviess Co. sheriff's deputies prepare for active shooter situat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. sheriff's deputies prepare for active shooter situations

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Four Daviess County detectives went to Georgia last week for special training (WFIE) Four Daviess County detectives went to Georgia last week for special training (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Daviess County sheriff's deputies are now more prepared for active shooter situations. 

It's become all too familiar and all too close to home. Active shooter situations like this one in Evansville last week.

It put lives at risk and people on edge.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is making sure their officers are ready. That's why four Daviess County detectives went to Georgia last week for special training. They went to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to learn more about responding to active shooter threats. 

Detective Brad Youngman said the course was state of the art with realistic simulations.

They were teaching critical maneuvers like making a quick attack on a building rather than waiting for reinforcements.

"Every time you hear a firearm go off, it represents a potential loss of life, and so you don't wait, you go in," Youngman said.

Youngman said his team is already well trained, but the new skills he and his fellow detectives brought back to Daviess County will make them even more prepared for any scenario.

