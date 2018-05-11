Viewers share pictures and videos of Thursday Hail storm

Large hail and heavy rain blew across parts of the Tri-State Thursday evening.

Damage included a porch that was destroyed in Gibson County, and a barn that was blown over.

A viewer sent us a photo of the barn, but we are working to find out the location.

There were also reports of several trees and branches that fell, and dozens of pictures of large hail.

We've edited together a video of several of the images sent in to us.

