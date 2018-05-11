Viewers share pictures and videos of Thursday Hail storm - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Viewers share pictures and videos of Thursday Hail storm

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Hail at Bosse Field (Source: Anonymous Viewer) Hail at Bosse Field (Source: Anonymous Viewer)
Barn blown over - Location unknown (Source: Viewer) Barn blown over - Location unknown (Source: Viewer)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Large hail and heavy rain blew across parts of the Tri-State Thursday evening. 

Damage included a porch that was destroyed in Gibson County, and a barn that was blown over.

A viewer sent us a photo of the barn, but we are working to find out the location. 

There were also reports of several trees and branches that fell, and dozens of pictures of large hail. 

We've edited together a video of several of the images sent in to us. 

You can find several more in the weather section of 14newstube.com. 

You can share your photos and videos of any weather or news event by uploading them on the 14 News Apps or emailing them to upload@14news.com. 

