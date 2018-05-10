Court documents: Attorney for Terrence Roach changed mind, will - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Court documents: Attorney for Terrence Roach changed mind, will stay on the case

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have new information on the murder trial of the man accused of killing Aleah Beckerle. 

The defense attorney of Terrence Roach, Glenn Grampp, will stay with the case. 

[PREVIOUS: Attorney for Terrence Roach files request to withdraw from case]

According to court documents, Grampp filed a motion to withdraw on Monday. He decided to withdraw the motion Thursday in court.

There is no word on why Grampp asked for the withdrawal. 

Court officials say it will not be made public because it contains confidential information. 

The trial is still scheduled to begin on May 21. 

