Indiana 2018 Primary Results

Indiana United States Senator (R)
Mike Braun (R) 208,505 41% 
Todd Rokita (R)151,906 30% 
Luke Messer (R)146,081 29%

Indiana U.S. Representative, District 8 (R)
Larry Bucshon (R) 34,502 60% 
Richard Moss (R) 15,396 27% 
Rachel Covington (R) 7,924 14%

Indiana State Rep, District 63 (D)
Joseph Lannon (D) 2,054 77% 
Dennis Tedrow (D) 620 23%

Indiana State Rep, District 64 (R)
Matt Hostettler (R) 4,089 52% 
Ken A. Beckerman (R) 2,783 35% 
Bruce W. Ungethiem (R) 1,009 13%

Dubois IN - Birdseye Town Clerk Treasurer (D)
Brittany L. Schepers (D) 53 72% 
Kelly G. Wiseman (D) 21 28%

Dubois IN - Birdseye Town Board (D)
Mary Ann Cummings (D) 54 30%
Roy Partenheimer (D) 52 29%
Lisa Huff (D) 41 23% 
Clyde Huff (D) 35 19%

Gibson IN - Judge of Gibson Circuit Court, 66th Judicial (R)
Jeffrey Meade (R) 2,504 52% 
Abigail Brown-Cox (R) 2,278 48%

Gibson IN - County Sheriff (R)
Tim Bottoms (R) 2,181 44% 
Bruce Vanoven (R)1,234 25% 
Tim Speedy (R) 992 20% 
Mike Hurt (R) 507 10%

Gibson IN - Treasurer (R)
Mary Ann O'Neal (R) 2,899 64% 
Charles Strunk (R)1,642 36%

Gibson IN - County Commissioner, District 1 (R)
Mary Key (R) 2,222 48% 
Larry Sisk (R)1,496 32% 
Clinton Smith (R) 939 20%

Gibson IN - County Commissioner, District 1 (D)
Cecil Allen (D) 772 70% 
Larry Pauley (D) 330 30%

Gibson IN - County Council, District 1 (R)
Jay Riley (R) 889 60% 
Barrett Doyle (R) 601 40%

Gibson IN - County Council, District 3 (R)
D. Craig Pflug (R) 732 61% 
Daniel Lefler (R) 465 39%

Gibson IN - Columbia Township Trustee (R)
Shannon Green (R) 279 53% 
Karen Rowe (R) 246 47%

Gibson IN - Union Township Board
Craig A. Kuester (D) 114 29%
Warren E. Fleetwood (D) 99 25%
Roger J. Holzmeyer (D) 93 23% 
Brett A. Lemmons (D) 91 23

Perry IN - Sheriff (D)
Alan Malone (D) 1,738 64% 
Marty L. Haughee (D) 976 36%

Perry IN - County Coroner (R)
Kevin "Nic" Etienne (R) 618 76% 
Gary W. Huffines (R)190 24%

Pike IN - County Commissioner (D)
Heath James Scraper (D) 995 79% 
Steven R. Vian (D) 263 21%

Pike IN - County Council, District 2 (R)
Jon W. Craig (R) 214 59% 
Charles R. Lemond (R) 86 24% 
Shawn McGillem (R) 6317%

Pike IN - Sheriff (D)
Kent Johnson (D) 587 39% 
Brad Jenkins (D) 486 32% 
John Bellamy (D) 429 29%

Pike IN - Sheriff (R)
Frank A. Coleman Jr. (R) 903 65%
Jeffrey Davis II (R) 480 35%

Pike IN - County Council, District 3 (R)
Max Elliott (R) 229 57% 
Jim Johns (R)176 43%

Posey IN - Judge of Circuit Court (D)
W. Trent Van Haaften (D)1,087 58% 
Jake Warrum (D) 801 42%

Spencer IN - Sheriff (R)
Kermitt L. Lindsey (R)1,346 60% 
Dale W. Meredith (R) 591 26% 
Harvey Merrick (R)303 14%

Spencer IN - Coroner (R)
Rachel Gentry (R)1,090 49% 
Matthew "Matt" Conen (R) 739 33% 
Alan Shourds (R) 399 18%

Spencer IN - Luce Township Board
Ramona Beatty (R) 231 28%
Mayola Lindsey Toliver (R) 215 26%
Wm. Rick Garrett (R)199 24% 
Twila Kempf (R) 174 21%

Spencer IN - Luce Township Trustee (D)
Bonnie Young (D)111 66% 
Pete Rapp (D)56 34%

Spencer IN - Luce 1 Democratic Prec. Committeeman (D)
Pete Rapp (D) 44 64% 
Shannon Tanner (D) 25 36%

Vanderburgh IN - County Commissioner Dist. 2 (R)
Michael J. Duckworth Sr. (R) 3,429 43% 
Steve Hammer (R) 2,917 36% 
Vernon A. Stevens (R) 1,689 21%

Vanderburgh IN - County Council Dist.1 (R)
James Raben (R)1,227 60% 
David Christmas (R) 823 40%

Vanderburgh IN - German Township Trustee (R)
Tricia Gerteisen (R) 321 65% 
Sherri A. Schlitt (R) 172 35%

Vanderburgh IN - Knight Township Trustee (R)
Johnny Kincaid (R) 1,638 66% 
Wm. Billy D. Garrett (R) 834 34%

Vanderburgh IN - Perry Township Board
James L. Eickhoff (D) 362 29%
Lloyd D. Jost (D) 343 28%
Charlie Guetling (D) 285 23% 
Ted Miller (D) 246 20%

Vanderburgh IN - Pigeon Township Trustee (D)
Mariama Wilson (D) 453 53% 
Mary E. Hart (D) 401 47%

Vanderburgh IN - Pigeon Township Board
Shirley A. Baker (D) 461 20%
Ruby McGlown (D) 422 18%
Bridgett Tate (D) 346 15% 
Mary Louise Hall (D) 311 14% 
Mary Ann Eickhoff (D) 282 12%
Callie M. Rogers (D) 243 11% 
Brittany A. Mitchell (D) 222 10%

Vanderburgh IN - Precinct Committeeman 2-8 (D)
Gena Garrett (D) 29 66%
Autumn Baker (D)15 34%

Vanderburgh IN - Precinct Committeeman 3-2 (D)
Suzy Blesch (D)14 52%
Travis Dickison (D) 8 30% 
Rob J. Zaricki (D) 5 19%

Vanderburgh IN - Precinct Committeeman 3-6 (D)
Zac Heronemus (D) 33 60% 
Ryan J. Bodine (D) 22 40%

Vanderburgh IN - Precinct Committeeman 4-16 (D)
Gina Robinson Ungar (D)31 43% 
David G. Hatfield (D) 21 29% 
Alex Burton (D) 20 28%

Vanderburgh IN - Precinct Committeeman C-8 (D)
Robert (Bob) Stephens (D) 6 55% 
Paula Kirk (D) 5 45%

Vanderburgh IN - Knight Township Board (R)
Norman L. Kniese Jr. (R) 1,656 28%
David Woods (R) 1,617 28%
Donald R. Boerner (R) 1,419 24% 
Christopher Politano (R) 1,123 19%

Vanderburgh IN - Delegates to State Convention Ward 3 (D)
Suzy Blesch (D) 279 19%
Jasmine Withrow (D) 265 18%
Zac Heronemus (D) 260 18%
Travis Dickison (D) 244 17%
Ryan J. Bodine (D) 225 15% 
Clayton W. Blesch (D) 192 13%

Warrick IN - County Council District 1 (R)
Cindy Ledbetter (R) 528 47% 
J. Ryan Flener (R) 418 37% 
Gary R. Meyer (R) 181 16%

Warrick IN - County Council District 2 (R)
Richard A. Reid (R) 608 52% 
Mike Griffin (R) 362 31% 
Paul C. Rudolph (R) 199 17%

Warrick IN - County Council District 3 (R)
Greg Richmond (R) 549 55% 
Kimberly "Kim" Gibson (R) 451 45%

Warrick IN - Ohio Township Advisory Board (D)
Mary Cole Platz (D) 752 30%
Kristopher "Kris" Stallins (D) 677 27%
John C. Barner (D) 565 23% 
Ed Butch (D) 480 19%

Warrick IN - County Commissioner (R)
Terry Phillippe (R) 2,101 51% 
Ted Metzger (R) 2,022 49%

Warrick IN - Ohio Township Advisory Board (R)
Michael Wilson (R) 1,424 20%
Debbie Reid (R)1,373 19%
Nancy Grimes Bennett (R) 1,365 19% 
Donald G. "Don" Brooks (R) 1,306 18% 
Rhonda Healy (R) 906 13% 
Charlie Pride (R) 705 10%

Warrick IN - Boon Township Advisory Board (D)
Cheyenne Phillips (D) 373 30%
Cindy Warren (D) 327 26%
Sheila Crock (D) 313 25% 
David Boruff (D) 240 19%

Warrick IN - Lynnville Clerk Treasurer (D)
Lauri Stockus (D) 54 68% 
Seth Yates (D) 25 32%

Warrick IN - Chandler Town Council District 2 (D)
Andrea Granderson Johnson (D) 25 64% 
Nicholas Messer (D) 14 36%

Warrick IN - Chandler Town Council District 4 (R)
Ron Whitledge (R) 22 54% 
Brian K. Hinkle (R) 19 46%

Warrick IN - Elberfeld Town Council (R)
Tracee L. Matthews (R) 70 54%
Martin Walters (R) 60 46%

Warrick IN - Tennyson Town Council District 2 (D)
Steve Bruce (D) 19 61% 
Keith Curtis (D) 12 39%

Warrick IN - Tennyson Town Council District 3 (D)
Auburn Wade (D) 20 65% 
Kenny Adams (D)11 35%

    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

