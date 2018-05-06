USI Women's Golf Begins Super-Regional Play, Monday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI Women's Golf Begins Super-Regional Play, Monday

Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN

The University of Southern Indiana women's golf team has been selected to compete in the NCAA Division II East Regional on Monday, May 7-9 at the Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids, Michigan.
 
USI finished 11th in the most recent regional rankings just ahead of Franklin Pierce University. Top twelve teams selected have the chance to compete in each region. University of Indianapolis was ranked first with Grand Valley State University and University of Missouri-St Louis were ranked second and third, respectively.
 
The Eagles were able to push themselves into the tournament field after a fourth-place performance in the Great Lakes Valley Conference championships in Eureka, Missouri over the weekend. To advance to the  NCAA Championships May 16-19 at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas, the Eagles must place among the top three finishers at the regional. Three individuals, from a non-qualifying teams, also have the opportunity to advance to the national championship round. 
 
Last year, USI placed 9th out of the 12-team field with senior Taylor Howerton (Evansville, Indiana) leading the way in a tie-for-ninth.

