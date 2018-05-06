McNamara Leads Eagles Baseball, With Record-Setting Day - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McNamara Leads Eagles Baseball, With Record-Setting Day

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) broke a pair of home run records and tied another in leading the Screaming Eagles to a doubleheader sweep of the University of Indianapolis, 24-7 and 13-10, Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana. USI watched its record go to 29-19 overall and 15-9 in the GLVC, while UIndy ends the day 28-21, 10-14 GLVC.  
 
Game 1: 
USI senior leftfielder Drake McNamara blasted three home runs to tie a USI single-game record and set a new USI single-season mark with his third to lead the Eagles to a 24-7 win in the first game. He finished the opening game four-for-five with a career-high three home runs, a double, and a career-high six RBIs.
 
McNamara's 15 home runs (16 after a game two shot) broke the 25-year old record set by Kevin Brown in 1993 and tied by Dylan Mooney in 2010, while the three home runs in a game tied the mark set by Van Hook in 1984 and tied by Dennis Humphrey in 1992 and Dylan Mooney in 2009.
 
The Eagles scored in six of the seven innings, including a six-run third and a 10-run seventh to seal the victory. Senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky) hit his first collegiate home run, while freshman shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) crushed his third of the season to join McNamara's round-tripper parade.
 
On the mound, senior right-hander Nick Coudret (Newburgh, Indiana) won his second start of the season after going the first 3.1 innings. Coudret (6-2) allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits, while striking out six batters.
 
Game 2: 
Senior leftfielder Drake McNamara broke the USI career home run record with a solo blast in the fifth and the Eagles rallied three times to defeat the Greyhounds in 11 innings, 13-10. USI rallied from deficits of 2-0, 5-2, 7-5, and 10-7 before senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) gave the Eagles their first lead of the nightcap with a two-run double in the 11th.
 
USI senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson sealed the victory in the 11th with a RBI-single for the 13-10 final.
 
In addition to McNamara's blast in the fifth, the USI comeback featured a solo shot by senior third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) in the seventh and a three-run explosion by junior catcher Logan Brown (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) in the eighth.
 
On the bump, USI senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) got the win in relief. Griffin (4-3) scattered three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings work, while striking out six.
 
Upcoming GLVC Tournament: USI starts the GLVC Tournament, which runs May 10-13 in Springfield, Missouri, as the number three seed from the East Division. The Eagles likely opponent in the opening round will be the West Division's Quincy University.

Courtesy:  USI Sports Information Dept.  Copyright 2018, All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly