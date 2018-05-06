IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Pairings Released - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IHSAA Baseball State Tournament Pairings Released

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

We're only in early May, but the sectional baseball and softball tourneys in Indiana, are just a couple weeks away.  Last week, the I-H-S-A-A drew out the pairings, for the state softball tournament; today, it was the guys' turn.

Here's the pairings for the I-H-S-double-A baseball state tourney:

---4A Sectional 16 @ Bosse Field---

G1: Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville North.

G2: Evansville Central vs. Evansville F.J. Reitz.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: Jasper vs. Castle.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

---3A Sectional 31 @ Vincennes Lincoln---

G1: Pike Central vs. Washington.

G2: Princeton Community vs. Gibson Southern.

G3: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

---3A Sectional 32 @ Braun Stadium---

G1: Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon.

G2: Evansville Memorial vs. Evansville Bosse.

G3: Boonville vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

---2A Sectional 47 @ Southridge---

G1: Southridge vs. Mitchell.

G2: Linton-Stockton vs. South Knox.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: Eastern Greene vs. North Knox.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

---2A Sectional 48 @ Tell City---

G1: Perry Central vs. Evansville Mater Dei.

G2: North Posey vs. Forest Park.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: South Spencer vs. Tell City.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

---1A Sectional 63 @ Loogootee---

G1: Shoals vs. Barr-Reeve.

G2: Vincennes Rivet vs. Loogootee.

G3: North Daviess vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

---1A Sectional 64 @ Cannelton---

G1: Springs Valley vs. Wood Memorial.

G2: Cannelton vs. Northeast Dubois.

G3: Tecumseh vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

Courtesy:  IHSAA.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

