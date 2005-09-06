Interactive Map of Donation Sites - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Interactive Map of Donation Sites

In order to make it easier for you to find a spot to drop off your donated goods for Hurricane Katrina, 14 WFIE has partnered with PMRtek and Vision Communications of Evansville to bring you the map. You can also submit new donation sites for the map.

Click here for the map, then click on any of the icons to find the location of the nearest drop off site.

Powered by Frankly