USI softball lands three on All-GLVC team

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana Softball landed three players on the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference teams in an announcement by the league office Wednesday night at the annual GLVC Softball Awards Banquet.

Earning first-team All-GLVC laurels is senior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana), while sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) and sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) were named to the second team.

Fulton, who earns All-Conference honors for the first time in her three-year career USI, is hitting .364 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs on the year. Her .405 batting average in league-only games ranked fourth in the GLVC.

Leonhardt, who was the GLVC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-GLVC honoree a year ago, went 14-11 overall with a 2.80 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a .214 opponent batting average during the regular season. In GLVC play, Leonhardt posted a 10-5 mark with a 2.18 ERA, 118 strikeouts and league-best .195 opponent batting average.

Schubert also is earning her first-career All-GLVC honor after finishing the regular-season with a .344 batting average and a team-best 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. Her 11 home runs are currently tied for fifth on USI's all-time single-season list.

USI, which moved up to No. 6 in the latest NCAA II Midwest Region Rankings, finished the regular season with a 27-22 overall record and a 15-13 mark in GLVC play. The Screaming Eagles begin the GLVC Championship Tournament Thursday at noon when they take on the University of Indianapolis at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria, Illinois. USI is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, while UIndy is the No. 3 seed.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

