Taking a Stand: Stand Against Hunger

I am Captain Scott Strissel from the Salvation Army and I am taking a stand against hunger in our community. 

Just about a month ago The Salvation Army hosted its War on Hunger campaign at all local Schnucks grocery stores.   

Our goal was to raise the equivalent of $45,000 in food items in order to support our local food pantry that serves up to 45 families a day.  I am proud to say that Vanderburgh and Warrick County residents came out in a big way to support this vital campaign. 

Because of the generosity of our communities, we were able to reach and surpass our War on Hunger goal.  

This was a team effort with many volunteers coming forward to help pass out fliers and collect and transport these precious food items to our food pantry. 

Because of this successful War on Hunger campaign, we will be able to help more people for a longer duration this year. 

It is always heart-warming to witness the community you live in give so generously to so many people in need and that's why I am taking a stand against hunger. 

