Bosse Hoop Star, Lairy, Mr. Basketball Runner Up

Indiana's annual high school Mr. Basketball Award was handed out Sunday night, and it's no surprise, that New Albany's Romeo Langford won it.

Langford, who made a serious run at Damon Bailey's boys state scoring record, was named on 264 of the 294 ballots submitted by coaches and media.

High honors came down though, for Bosse's star guard, Mekhi Lairy, as he was named the runner-up with 11 votes! Lairy helped lead Bosse back to the class 3A state finals, for the second time, in his career. Lairy also finished his illustrious career, as Evansville all-time leading scorer, with 2,237 points!

Next for Lairy, he will play on the Indiana All-Star team summer series, alongside Langford and the other Mr. Basketball finalists, and then he'll head to Miami (Ohio) this fall, for his freshman year, with the Redhawks' program.

