IHSAA Softball Tournament Pairings Released, Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

With the end of April tomorrow, and the Indiana high school baseball and softball postseasons, just a few weeks away, the IHSAA tonight, released the pairings, for the 34th Annual IHSAA Softball State Tournament Series.  A record number of teams (379) – one better than 2017 - were drawn and placed into brackets, Sunday night, to set the stage, for the 2018 tournament.  This year, there will be a new home for the state softball finals, as for the first time ever, Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, will play host to the four-class state championships.  Locally, Evansville North, Boonville, Pike Central, Forest Park, South Knox, North Daviess and Northeast Dubois, will all host sectional sites, in their respective classes.  Regional sites are determined after sectionals.  Local semistate sites will be hosted by Jasper, Forest Park, and North Daviess.  The only major class change with any local schools, is that Tecumseh moves up to class 2A, this year, due to the success factor, after winning last year's class 1A softball state championship.  The Braves will be trying to extend the state record for consecutive sectional championships.  They have won a whopping 15 straight sectional titles.  Boonville is tied with Center Grove, for the most sectional championships in the state, all time, with 21!

Sectional week is May 21-26.

Regionals are Tuesday, May 29.

Semistates are Saturday, June 2.

State Finals are Saturday, June 9.

Below, are the pairings for all of our local sectional teams:

CLASS 4A

--Sectional 16 @ Evansville North--

G1: Gibson Southern vs. Evansville Reitz.

G2: Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville Central.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: Castle vs. Evansville North.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.

CLASS 3A

--Sectional 31 @ Pike Central--

G1: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln.

G2: Jasper vs. Washington.

G3: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

--Sectional 32 @ Boonville--

G1: Evansville Memorial vs. Evansville Bosse.

G2: Mt. Vernon vs. Heritage Hills.

G3: Boonville vs. Winner of G1.

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

CLASS 2A

--Sectional 47 @ South Knox--

G1: Southridge vs. Eastern Greene.

G2: Mitchell vs. South Knox.

G3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

G4: North Knox vs. Linton-Stockton.

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4.  

--Sectional 48 @ Forest Park--

G1: Tell City vs. Tecumseh.

G2: North Posey vs. Forest Park. G3:

South Spencer vs. Evansville Mater Dei.

G4: Perry Central vs. Winner of G1.

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3.

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5.

CLASS 1A

--Sectional 63 @ North Daviess--

G1: Barr-Reeve vs. Shoals.

G2: Loogootee vs. North Daviess.

Championship: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

--Sectional 64 @ Northeast Dubois--

G1: Springs Valley vs. Wood Memorial.

G2: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton.

Championship: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2.

Courtesy:  IHSAA   Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

