Panthers Baseball Sweeps Battlers, for Sixth Straight Win

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team complete the series sweep over Alderson Broaddus on Sunday with a 3-2 extra inning win in game two and a dominating 15-4 win in game three. The Panthers outscored the Battlers 33-14 over the three game series while recording 36 hits.

Game 1: AB 2 – KWC 3 (10 innings)

The two teams picked up game two of the series on Sunday afternoon as Saturday's second game was suspended due to darkness. In what was originally a seven-inning game, they were knotted at two after nine innings.

Alex Franzen worked a one-two-three inning in the top of the tenth with two strikeouts. In the bottom of the frame Ethan Maxey was hit by the first pitch to put a runner on with nobody out. Cody Jackson laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Maxey into scoring position. Cam Curry lined a single to right field, driving home Maxey and giving Wesleyan a 3-2 win.

Franzen picked up his second win of the season, throwing 3.2 innings over the two-day span. The sophomore struck out five batters while holding the Battlers to one hit.

Game 2: AB 4 – KWC 15

The Panthers plated a run in every inning but the seventh en route to a 15-4 win in the series finale. Joe Burke got things started for Wesleyan in the bottom of the first with a RBI groundout while Curry doubled in the bottom of the second to put the Panthers ahead 2-0.

Alderson Broaddus scored one run in the top of the third but the Panthers broke open the game in the bottom of the inning with six runs off of four hits and two errors from the Battlers. Ostin Clark ripped a line drive down the left field line for a RBI single before a fielding error on Maxey's fly ball allowed two more Panthers to score.

Curry kept things going with a line drive to centerfield that bounced past the centerfielder allowing Maxey to score. Ben Wilcoxson roped a single through the right side, bringing home Curry. Cody Bridges capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to give Wesleyan a commanding 8-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clark sent the ball over the left field fence for a two run home run, his ninth of the season. With two on and two out in the bottom of the fifth, Andrew Kirkland cleared the bases with a shot to left field, his ninth home run of the season as well.

Wesleyan tacked on its final two runs in the sixth and eighth on a sacrifice fly from Wilcoxson and a RBI single from Jed Arend.

Chris Johnson improved to 5-1 on the season, pitching 6.0 innings and striking out six while holding the Battlers to one run off of three hits. In 2.0 innings of relief, Nate Verst allowed three runs off of three hits. Heath Brownley threw the final 1.0 innings, striking out one and holding the Battlers hitless.

Kirkland went three-for-three at the plate with three runs scored and three driven in. Curry finished three-for-four with two driven in and one scored. Clark and Wilcoxson tallied two hits a piece.

The Panthers close out the regular season with a three game series against Cedarville. The two teams square off with a doubleheader at 12 pm CT on Thursday followed by a single game Friday at 12 pm CT.

