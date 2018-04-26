At least 20 injured in Wisconsin oil refinery explosion - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

At least 20 injured in Wisconsin oil refinery explosion

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Oil refinery explosion (KBJR) Oil refinery explosion (KBJR)
Oil refinery explosion (KBJR) Oil refinery explosion (KBJR)
SUPERIOR, WI -

An explosion with multiple injuries was reported at the Calumet Oil Refinery in Superior, WI Thursday morning.

According to the Superior Fire Department, there are at least 20 injured.

Smoke was seen billowing from the refinery just after 10 a.m. 

Multiple crews were called in to assist in the response.

Neighbors on Facebook reported the explosion shook their homes.

Hospitals are preparing to treat victims of the explosion.

Copyright 2018 KBJR and WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly