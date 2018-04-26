At least 20 injured in Wisconsin oil refinery explosion

A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit.More >>
Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday. We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms. Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...More >>
Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.More >>
Jury selection is underway in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.More >>
A new western-themed RV park off Highway 64 in Grayville, Illinois is swinging the saloon doors open for the first time Wednesday.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.More >>
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black said pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
When you drop your car off to get serviced, you expect it to get it back the way you brought it in.More >>
Five months after dozens of South Carolina residents believed they won money from a Christmas-themed lottery game that ended up being a glitched out mess, state lottery officials say they will not be paying up for tickets they believe were printed in error.More >>
