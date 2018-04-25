Indiana Senate debate held Monday night

The Indiana Debate Commission is holding another debate in the Republican race for U.S. Senate.

It's set for Monday night, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. Central in Indianapolis.

This is the fourth and last debate among the three candidates.

U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, Indiana businessman Mike Braun, and U.S. Rep. Luke Messer agreed to the debate earlier this month.

“Debate is a great option for Hoosier voters who may be undecided, and we’re pleased that all candidates in this contested GOP primary are now 100 percent invested in this final debate before the May 8 primary,” said Commission President Gerry Lanosga.

The winner of the May 8 Republican primary will go on to challenge U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, the Democrat incumbent who is completing his first six-year term and was not challenged in a primary contest.

