Traffic Alerts: Lane closures planned for two projects on Lloyd Expressway

Drivers will soon find lane closures in two different areas of the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say the first one starts on or around Monday, April 30.

Crews will be patching and paving the eastbound driving lane of the Lloyd from the Posey Co. line to Rosenberger Ave.

The passing lane will still be open. Work should last until September.

Another project is expected to start Monday May 7.

INDOT officials say the westbound driving lane on the bridge spanning Pigeon Creek and the CSX railroad tracks will be closed for structural repairs.

The two passing lanes should stay open.

Officials say the work should last about a week.

Crews will be doing a permanent fix on the bridge bearing pads. They did a temporary fix back in June 2016.

