Watch Now on Sunrise: Frosty to Nice, Tax Deadline

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on East Florida Street, near the Jacobsville neighborhood.More >>
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on East Florida Street, near the Jacobsville neighborhood.More >>
Allegiant Airline passengers in the Tri-State are telling us how they feel.More >>
Allegiant Airline passengers in the Tri-State are telling us how they feel.More >>
Tri-State First Responders are helping reduce the number of suicide deaths.More >>
Tri-State First Responders are helping reduce the number of suicide deaths.More >>
Vectren is working on putting the solar panel in a field off Volkman road and Highway 41 in Evansville. Today the company met with the site review committee to go over final plans. Vectren said they hope to start construction this fall.More >>
Vectren is working on putting the solar panel in a field off Volkman road and Highway 41 in Evansville. Today the company met with the site review committee to go over final plans. Vectren said they hope to start construction this fall.More >>
One native of Syria says he didn't feel it safe to study there, so he found a scholarship opportunity that landed him a spot on the University of Evansville's campus.More >>
One native of Syria says he didn't feel it safe to study there, so he found a scholarship opportunity that landed him a spot on the University of Evansville's campus.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>