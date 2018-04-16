Aces Women's Golf Completes Day Two at MVC Championship

The University of Evansville finished the second day of competition at the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference Championship in 10th at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan.



The Purple Aces carded a team score of 319 in the second round on Tuesday, a 13-stroke improvement over Monday's opening round amid improved conditions. Missouri State continued to hold the lead at the championship, recording a 295 on the second day of competition.



After opening the tournament with a four-over 76 on Sunday, junior Madison Chaney tallied an 80 in the second round placing her in a tie for 24th. Starting the round with an eight on the par five 10th, Chaney immediately responded with a birdie on the 337 par four 11th en route to a 42 on the back nine before closing out the round with a 38 on the front nine.



Battling tough conditions in the first round, freshman Sophia Rohleder marked an 87, but responded with a strong second round. Rohleder recorded a team-best round of 75 on the second day, putting the freshman in a tie for 40th with one round to play. Another mover for the Aces on the second day was sophomore Lexie Sollman who followed a first-round 92 with a 14-stroke improvement in the second round, carding a 78, putting Sollman in 48th.



Following Sollman were senior Giulia Mallmann and freshman Minka Gill, who currently sit in 49th and 50th, respectively. Mallmann remained consistent in the second round, recording an 86 on Monday after an 85 on Sunday. Gill followed-up a first-round 84 with an 89 on the second day, putting her two strokes off of Mallmann.



The Aces close the 2018 MVC Championship with the final round on Tuesday with tee times on holes No. 1 and 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

