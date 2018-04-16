USI Baseball Set for Four More Home Games, This Week

Allegiant Airline passengers in the Tri-State are telling us how they feel.More >>
Tri-State First Responders are helping reduce the number of suicide deaths.More >>
Vectren is working on putting the solar panel in a field off Volkman road and Highway 41 in Evansville. Today the company met with the site review committee to go over final plans. Vectren said they hope to start construction this fall.More >>
One native of Syria says he didn't feel it safe to study there, so he found a scholarship opportunity that landed him a spot on the University of Evansville's campus.More >>
Two school districts in Kentucky are teaming up to help grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across KauaiMore >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
