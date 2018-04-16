Aces Baseball Heads South to Vanderbilt, Tuesday

The University of Evansville baseball team heads down to Nashville Tuesday night for their annual match-up with Vanderbilt. The Commodores hold the all-time series edge, 33-16. Vanderbilt has taken the last two meetings, 7-4 in 2017 and 9-8 in a 12 inning affair, in 2016. The last time the University of Evansville won in the series came in 2015, where they took an 8-3 decision in Nashville.

The Purple Aces will look to put the brakes on a 12 game losing streak. The Purple Aces are coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Bradley at home this past weekend.



As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores are coming off a winning weekend at home against Ole Miss, taking two of three from the Rebels, including back-to-back 8-7 slugfests in a doubleheader on Sunday.



First pitch between the Aces and Commodores is at 6:30 p.m. at Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field in Nashville. The game will be available on SEC Plus. The game will also be broadcast on WUEV 91.5-FM radio.

