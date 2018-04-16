USI's Leonhardt Named GLVC Pitcher of the Week

For the fourth time in her career and the first time this season, University of Southern Indiana Softball sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.



Leonhardt (12-8) posted a 3-0 record this weekend as the Screaming Eagles swept GLVC doubleheaders from Rockhurst University and William Jewell College.



The reigning GLVC Freshman of the Year and Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year began the week with a dominating three-hit shutout in USI's 1-0 game-two victory over Rockhurst Friday. She racked up eight strikeouts and walked just one batter as she claimed her third straight win.



Leonhardt increased her winning streak to five straight with a pair of victories Sunday against William Jewell. She earned the decision in USI's 6-5, game-one win over the Cardinals after entering the game in sixth inning to post four strikeouts in the six batters she faced.



In USI's 6-2 win over the Cardinals in game two, Leonhardt racked up seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs off four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work to earn her 12th victory of the year.



For the weekend, Leonhardt posted a 1.02 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and a .163 opponent batting average in 13 2/3 innings of work.



On the year, Leonhardt has a 3.10 ERA and is third in the GLVC with 136 strikeouts. She also is seventh in the league with a .220 opponent batting average.



USI (23-16, 12-8 GLVC) returns to action Tuesday when it takes on Kentucky Wesleyan College in a Midwest Region doubleheader at the USI Softball Field. First pitch has moved back an hour to 6 p.m.



The Eagles resume GLVC play Saturday at noon when they travel to Rolla, Missouri, to take on Missouri University of Science & Technology. They conclude the 2018 regular-season road schedule Sunday at noon when they visit Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.



USI Softball Notes

• Recapping last week. USI Softball softball earned a doubleheader sweep of Rockhurst Friday before snagging another two-game sweep of William Jewell Sunday.



• Last week's leaders. Senior first baseman Marleah Fossett hit .545 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Eagles, offensively, while sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt was 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts to lead USI in the circle. Junior second baseman Claire Johnson also had a big weekend at the plate, posting a .467 batting average with four runs scored; while junior catcher Lindsey Barr hit .462 with a double, triple and four RBIs.



• Season leaders. Sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert leads USI with a .364 batting average and a .729 slugging percentage. She is currently tied for third in the GLVC with 11 home runs and is currently tied for eighth in the league with a team-high 33 RBIs. Johnson is hitting .352 with five doubles, six triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs, while Leonhardt is 12-8 with a .220 opponent batting average and 136 strikeouts.



• Barr coming through in the clutch. Junior catcher Lindsey Barr came up big for the Eagles last weekend. She had a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning against Rockhurst to tie the score at 5-5; then scored the winning run in the same play on an errant throw. Barr came back the next day with a walk-off, RBI-double in USI's 6-5, game-one win over William Jewell.



• Kunkle closing in on milestone. Head Coach Sue Kunkle is just five wins shy of becoming the first coach in USI history to reach the 500-win plateau. She is currently 495-354-1 (.583) all-time during her 17-year career at the helm of the Eagles.



• Schubert joins elite club. Schubert is the eighth player in program history to hit 10 or more home runs in a single season. Her 11 home runs in 2018 are currently tied for fifth on USI's single-season list.



• USI-Oakland City cancelled. USI's doubleheader against Oakland City, scheduled for April 25, has been cancelled due to the Mighty Oaks' scheduling conflicts with makeup games.



• Hitting streaks. Fossett became the eighth different player this year to record a hitting streak of at least five games. She currently has the longest current streak at five games; while Johnson's 11-game hitting streak was the longest of the year.



• Record book watch. Several USI players are in the USI career record books:

–Caitlyn Bradley is fifth all-time in hit-by-pitches (16) and tied for 17th in home runs (12);

–Marleah Fossett is second all-time in hit-by-pitches (29), fourth in putouts (918), tied for 14th in home runs (13) and 15th in RBIs (84);

–Mena Fulton is first all-time in hit-by-pitches (31);

–Claire Johnson is fourth in triples (10);

–Jennifer Leonhardt is sixth in strikeouts (327) and is tied for sixth in shutouts (14) and wins (41);

–Allison Schubert is tied for 14th in home runs (13).

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.