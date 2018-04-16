Local Allegiant customers react to latest '60 Minutes' episode

Allegiant Airline passengers in the Tri-State are telling us how they feel. The popular airline is under fire after a CBS "60 Minutes" report revealed it had 100 serious incidents involving mechanical issues since 2015.

The airline fired back Monday morning, calling CBS' report a "false narrative"

We caught up with customers at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport catching a flight to Florida Monday evening.

"We've flown it many times, we've never had any problems," said one person in line for TSA.

"We watched the whole thing," another said, after being asked if she watched the report Sunday. "It doesn't bother me a bit. No, I trust them."



The segment took OWB Regional Airport's staff by surprise. Airport Manager Bob Whitmer tells us, they've had no incidents with Allegiant. He says there have been a few delays where the captain wanted something double checked before departing, but no cancellations due to maintenance issues.

Whitmer went on to say, OWB employees are constantly trained by the airline on safety measures and customer service.

The Thomson family we spoke to says they woke up this morning to text messages from their loved ones in Florida, offering to drive and pick them up in Atlanta instead after hearing the report.

"My husband offered to drive me from Florida after hearing that report, yes, but I feel okay," said Terra Thompson. "I'm nervous. But, I'm nervous anytime to fly a plane when you're 30,000 feet in the air."

Not everyone we spoke to felt the same way. Some were just holding on to only the thought of going to paradise.

"I'm just ecstatic to be going to Florida, and get away from this cold. Get away from this 41 (degrees) and get some 81," laughed an Allegiant customer

Allegiant also has a contract with Evansville Regional Airport. We reached out to EVV's staff and haven't heard back.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.