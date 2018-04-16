QPR training to help prevent suicide

Tri-State First Responders are helping reduce the number of suicide deaths.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office held a suicide prevention training on Monday. The training is called QPR, which stands for the three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.

Question Persuade Refer

The goal is to help people recognize suicidal behaviors.

"If you see someone who's behavior is not the norm, just go ahead and ask that question, have that quiet conversation," explained Lt. Same Preston, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department. "Be honest, be frank, are you thinking of killing yourself? It's hard to say those words, but it's important we do that."

Lieutenant Preston says there have been 12 suicides in Vanderburgh County this year.

