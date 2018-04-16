Vectren solar panel field close to starting construction - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vectren solar panel field close to starting construction

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Vectren is working on putting the solar panel in a field off Volkman road and Highway 41 in Evansville. 

On Monday the company met with the site review committee to go over final plans. Vectren said they hope to start construction this fall. 

The main goals are to help reduce carbon emissions and retire several coal fired units.

The solar fields will bring a positive economic impact of nearly $650 million over a 7-year period and generate about $20 million in state and local government tax revenue through 2023.

Area Planning Commission Director, Ron London said, "Anytime that you can look at green energy, that's probably a positive. So not only do we have the green energy but we also have the new storm order code for green infrastructures, so we are trying to head in that direction and that's always a benefit."

Once construction starts, more than 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area.

