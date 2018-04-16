Vectren solar panel field close to starting construction

Vectren is working on putting the solar panel in a field off Volkman road and Highway 41 in Evansville. Today the company met with the site review committee to go over final plans. Vectren said they hope to start construction this fall.More >>
One native of Syria says he didn't feel it safe to study there, so he found a scholarship opportunity that landed him a spot on the University of Evansville's campus.
Two school districts in Kentucky are teaming up to help grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.
The parent company of Evansville's Tropicana is selling its properties and merging with another company.
A series of potholes in Pike County are causing drivers some unrest. Potholes stretch off and on from Petersburgh in Pike County south along Indiana 57 all the way into Gibson Counties. According to authorities, divers have been veering around the potholes, some even traveling into the opposite lane. According to a tweet sent out by Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle, one trooper traveling along the road referred to it as a "mortar field."
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 65.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim's cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
