Central returning key starters from sectional title team

The local 4-A baseball sectional is always wide-open, and last year Central caught fire late in the regular season and then ran thru North, Harrison, and Castle, to take the crown before a loss in the regional championship.

Now, the Bears graduated quite a bit of that team, but do return four key starters, including their top two starting pitchers: lefty, Cory Bosecker and Mason White. Those two have certainly eased head coach Mike Goedde's mind, as his team tries to get in a consistent groove this spring.

