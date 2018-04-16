Central returning key starters from sectional title team

Two school districts in Kentucky are teaming up to help grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.More >>
The parent company of Evansville's Tropicana is selling its properties and merging with another company.More >>
A series of potholes in Pike County are causing drivers some unrest. Potholes stretch off and on from Petersburgh in Pike County south along Indiana 57 all the way into Gibson Counties. According to authorities, divers have been veering around the potholes, some even traveling into the opposite lane. According to a tweet sent out by Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle, one trooper traveling along the road referred to it as a "mortar field."More >>
Dubois County is starting a new Facebook and social media campaign to bring workers and their families into the county.More >>
Billy Reid represents a fourth generation of Reid's Orchard farmers. With one of the coldest April 16th's in history, you'd think it would be time for him to worry about his peaches. But he says he's not.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
