2 KY schools offering to help caregivers with student registration

Two school districts in Kentucky are teaming up to help grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.

Daviess county and Owensboro schools are teaming up to get a support group mostly of grandparents. They want to teach them how to register their grandchildren for school online.

This is Owensboro's first year doing online registration, while Daviess County has done it for a few years now.

And the two school districts already join together to offer a support group for grandparents who are the primary care givers of students. Then they realized many of them may not be as comfortable with a computer and would struggle with registering for school for their grandchild.

The event isn't limited to just grandparents, it's open to anyone that has questions or difficulties with the online registration. It will be on April 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Owensboro Middle School South.

"We think our parents and grandparents will come away, you know actually being a little more tech savvy," explained OMS South Guidance Counselor Amy Kurz. "So they'll get their kids, they'll be registered, they'll be ready to go. And it'll take away a lot of the anxiety that they might have over just having to get on a computer and do it electronically."

The event will go over the entire registration process and childcare will be offered for children ages 12 and under.

