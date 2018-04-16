Dubois Co. hopes to attract workers, families to area through Social media campaign

Dubois County is starting a new Facebook and social media campaign to bring workers and their families into the county.

It's called the Workforce Attraction Campaign and it aims at bringing in new workers from surrounding counties and even states. Dubois County officials say that despite the recent controversy surrounding Facebook, they haven't seen many people in their target audience leaving the site, meaning it's still an ideal place to advertise.

Officials say they hope to start close-by and then work their way out into Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio.

"We have a tremendous regional draw, we really see ourselves as a regional city, a regional county that a lot of people come to to buy things and to work, so we're figuring, if you're already coming here why not live here," asked Ed Cole, President of Dubois Strong.

Officials say they hope to start the campaign in early May.