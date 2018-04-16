Henderson Co. Library looks to expand with multi-million dollar project

The Henderson County Public Library is looking to expand at it's current location on South Main Street.

Design plans have been submitted. Library officials say it would add 16,000 square feet on two levels.

Officials say the $6.25 million project would not impact local taxes.

The expansion would add space for public meetings along with resources for teens.

There's no timeline of when construction would begin, but the director says the expansion is much-needed.

"What library service has always been is about educated individuals helping anyone and everyone get access to information, whether it's for leisure, whether it's for education, whether it's for continuing training, whether it's for job workforce development, the whole scope," Caleb May, Henderson Library Director, explained.

The library will be hosting public information sessions to talk about the expansion. They are held next Tuesday, April 24th at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. and also April 29th at 2 p.m. library staff and the design teams will be on hand to answer questions from the public.

