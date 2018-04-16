'Post House' in final approval stages

A new five-story building will change the look of downtown Evansville.

Plans are moving forward for a new apartment building on an empty lot at the corner of Second and Sycamore Streets.

The Post House hopes to become a great asset to Evansville’s growth.

The site review committee met with developers, Scannell Properties based out of Indianapolis, on Monday.

Plans are to include 144 apartments, space for businesses on the ground floor, and an underground parking lot.

Monday's meeting was one of the last steps in the development process.

“We were able to give them quite a bit of feedback," said Executive Director of Area Planning Commission Ron London. "They will come back before our body when they have their plans finalized. Today was more a preliminary just to get an idea of where they’re at in the process and to know what else they need to do on their plans to get those approved.”

As soon as plans are finalized you’ll see construction start in this vacant lot soon.

