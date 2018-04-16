Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Evansville

A Florida man wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Evansville.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dahmad Heath on Sunday at a motel in the 8100 block of East Walnut Street.

Officers say they were called to the motel for a report of sexual assault.

We're told Heath gave officers a false name but they were able to determine his real identity. That's when they found out he was wanted for attempted murder in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from a shooting on April 6.

Heath was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Florida.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.