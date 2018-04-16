Study: College seniors not ready for workforce

A new study claims many college seniors across the country don't feel ready for the workforce.

Around 2,500 seniors at the University of Evansville are getting ready to graduate in a few weeks and a lot of them are probably working to figure out their next steps.

For many of these students, this is where Career Services at UE step in, and they're needed now more than ever.

According to a recent Gallup study, more than 30,000 students across the nation are having a crisis of confidence. Many of them they say don't feel ready for the workforce.

Only a third of students believe they will graduate with the skills and knowledge to be successful in the job market and in the workplace.

Just half believe their major will lead to a good job.

"All throughout their four years, we are helping them," said Associate Director of Career Development for UE, Linda Wulf. "We encourage freshmen to come in and start developing their resume. We want to know who they are, we want to know what their goals are, getting to know them, getting them involved in events, really helps prepare them for their future."

