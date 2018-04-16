Record cold won't let go

The "longest winter" will drag on yet another night and day across the Tri-State.

Strong northwest winds rendered wind chills in the 20s on Monday with snow showers to drive the point home: It's cold! Frost and freeze warnings cover the entire Tri-State for Monday night and early Tuesday. Clearing skies and calming winds will let the temperature slide into the low 30s and upper 20s overnight. The record low for Tuesday morning is 28, set in 1951.

The first half of April has produced a series of peaks and valleys. Temps in the 40s one day and in the 80s shortly after. Spring is always a season of wild swings, but 2018 has taken that idea to new levels.

The sum of the first 16 days of April yields below-average temperatures and above-normal rainfall. Snowfall ties for the 6th-snowiest April since 1950. In 1966, the Tri-State was still digging around in the 30s as late as early May. All bets are off on how 2018 will play out.

The mean date for the last 32-degree low is April 9th.

Considering the normal high for mid April is 68-degrees, you can see from the 10-day outlook that we can expect more chilly days.