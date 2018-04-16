Randy Moore inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame; 14 News wins s - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Randy Moore inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame; 14 News wins several awards

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

14 News received several awards and honors over the weekend at the 2017 Associated Press Awards for Indiana and Kentucky.

Among those was the induction of 14 News anchor Randy Moore into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Randy has been in the Evansville TV market for over 35 years and has won multiple regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards, as well as a national Murrow Award.

Other awards 14 News took home include 1st place Best Feature for Brittany Harry's story “Rinehart’s Legacy," 1st place from the Kentucky AP awards for Paige Hagan's story about coyotes in Henderson.

The 14 News team also took 1st place in Best Spot News Reporting for our coverage of the Hercules Ave house explosion last summer.

14 News received 2nd place awards for Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Event (Justice for Aleah) and for Best Community Impact for the Lauren Artino led Sunrise School Spirit.

