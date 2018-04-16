Tropicana Inc. sell off of locations includes Evansville

The parent company of Evansville's Tropicana is selling its properties and merging with another company.

According to a Monday press release from the parent company of Tropicana Entertainment, Icahn Enterprises, an agreement to sell Tropicana’s real estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties and to merge its gaming and hotel operations into Eldorado Resorts has been reached for about $1.85 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

Icahn Enterprises first acquired an interest in Tropicana in 2008. The Evansville location officially switched over to the Tropicana branding in 2013.

We'll have more about what this means for the Evansville location today on 14 News.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.