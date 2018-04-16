Drunk dad crashed Jeep with baby inside, deputies say

Deputies say the crash happened on KY 56 near the town of St. Joseph. (WFIE via Google Earth)

Deputies believe an Owensboro father was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into someone's yard while his infant son was in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old James Boles was driving west on Kentucky 56 Saturday afternoon, near the town of St. Joseph, when deputies say he went off the road.

When he corrected, Boles crossed the road and hit several signs and hit concrete steps in someone's yard, then flipped the Jeep back onto the road.

Deputies say Boles was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital. We're told his 1-year-old son was secured in a car seat and he wasn't hurt too badly.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.