Drunk dad crashed Jeep with baby inside, deputies say - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Drunk dad crashed Jeep with baby inside, deputies say

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Deputies say the crash happened on KY 56 near the town of St. Joseph. (WFIE via Google Earth) Deputies say the crash happened on KY 56 near the town of St. Joseph. (WFIE via Google Earth)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Deputies believe an Owensboro father was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into someone's yard while his infant son was in the vehicle. 

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old James Boles was driving west on Kentucky 56 Saturday afternoon, near the town of St. Joseph, when deputies say he went off the road.

When he corrected, Boles crossed the road and hit several signs and hit concrete steps in someone's yard, then flipped the Jeep back onto the road.

Deputies say Boles was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital. We're told his 1-year-old son was secured in a car seat and he wasn't hurt too badly.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • LIVE: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    LIVE: 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:04:25 GMT

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly