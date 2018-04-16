EPD looking for woman who robbed gas station - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD looking for woman who robbed gas station

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Police say the robbery happened at the Circle K on S. Weinbach around 2 Monday morning. (WFIE via Google Earth) Police say the robbery happened at the Circle K on S. Weinbach around 2 Monday morning. (WFIE via Google Earth)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are searching for an armed robber in Evansville.

Police say a woman walked into Circle K on South Weinbach around 2 Monday morning, pointed a gun at the employee and asked for money and cigarettes. She then took off south.

A K-9 unit was called in but eventually lost her track.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

