Right now on Sunrise: Freeze Warning, Bevin Apology

Deputies believe an Owensboro father was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into someone's yard while his infant son was in the vehicle.More >>
Police are searching for an armed robber in Evansville.More >>
Two teams from a local cheerleading gym are going to a national competition in Orlando, Florida. The Youth Prestige and Junior Envy teams from Legacy Elite Cheer, Dance, and Tumble qualified for the Summit Championships in Orlando. Sara Baylor, the owner of Legacy Elite compared the Summit to the Superbowl of Cheerleading.More >>
Nearly six months after the groundbreaking, the Holder Home for boys opened today.More >>
A tip helped authorities make an arrest in Thursday's fatal hit and run accident on Ohio Street.More >>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
