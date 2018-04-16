Right now on Sunrise: Freeze Warning, Bevin Apology - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Right now on Sunrise: Freeze Warning, Bevin Apology

WAY BELOW NORMAL: The main story on this Monday will be the cold. High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 40's, more than 20 degrees below normal.  Along with the breezy conditions however, it may feel even chillier.  There is a warm-up ahead mid-week, and Byron will have the forecast.

BEVIN APOLOGY:  Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says he's sorry for comments he made about teacher protests over the weekend. In a Facebook video over the weekend, Bevin says he was just trying to highlight the "unintended consequences" of closing schools. On Friday, Bevin claimed that teachers from the 44 school districts that closed that day put kids' lives in danger, saying he "guarantees" kids were sexually assaulted or took drugs because of it. 

