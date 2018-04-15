Thunderbolts Bow Out of SPHL Playoffs

After Macon tied the series last night, the series would be decided by a third game at the Macon Coliseum on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Bolts couldn’t get any bounces their way, despite putting 40 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts fell 8-0 in the playoff finale.

Like the previous two games in this series, the T-Bolts once again out shot the Mayhem in the first period, this time, by an 11-6 margin; however, Macon found the back of the net twice, to lead 2-0 after one.

In the second period, it was more of the same, as the Mayhem potted two more goals, despite Evansville's switch in goal, and they held a commanding 4-0 edge, heading into the final period. Things really got ugly in the third, as Macon scored 3 goals, in a two-minute stretch, to go on to win, 8-0. The Bolts still managed to out-shoot the Mayhem 40-34 for the game, but goaltender, Charlie Finn, was on his game once again tonight, stopping every shot sent his way.

Despite the early playoff exit, the Thunderbolts had a significant year in their second season. They eclipsed their previous year’s wins and points totals with 27 wins and 63 points, moving up from a last place finish in year one. Dylan Clarke led the way with 23 goals for the Bolts, while John Scorcia and Dave Williams established more than 50-point totals this season. These playoff games were the first for an Evansville-based team in 6 years, and Thursday’s win at home was the first playoff victory in Evansville since 2010. Although the season wraps up tonight, the future is bright for these Evansville Thunderbolts.

