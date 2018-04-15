Thunderbolts Bow Out of SPHL Playoffs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts Bow Out of SPHL Playoffs

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Macon, GA (WFIE) -

After Macon tied the series last night, the series would be decided by a third game at the Macon Coliseum on Sunday.  Unfortunately, the Bolts couldn’t get any bounces their way, despite putting 40 shots on goal.  The Thunderbolts fell 8-0 in the playoff finale.

Like the previous two games in this series, the T-Bolts once again out shot the Mayhem in the first period, this time, by an 11-6 margin; however, Macon found the back of the net twice, to lead 2-0 after one.

In the second period, it was more of the same, as the Mayhem potted two more goals, despite Evansville's switch in goal, and they held a commanding 4-0 edge, heading into the final period.  Things really got ugly in the third, as Macon scored 3 goals, in a two-minute stretch, to go on to win, 8-0.  The Bolts still managed to out-shoot the Mayhem 40-34 for the game, but goaltender, Charlie Finn, was on his game once again tonight, stopping every shot sent his way.

Despite the early playoff exit, the Thunderbolts had a significant year in their second season.  They eclipsed their previous year’s wins and points totals with 27 wins and 63 points, moving up from a last place finish in year one.  Dylan Clarke led the way with 23 goals for the Bolts, while John Scorcia and Dave Williams established more than 50-point totals this season.  These playoff games were the first for an Evansville-based team in 6 years, and Thursday’s win at home was the first playoff victory in Evansville since 2010.  Although the season wraps up tonight, the future is bright for these Evansville Thunderbolts.

Courtesy:  Thunderbolts Media Relations.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Local cheer teams heading to national competition

    Local cheer teams heading to national competition

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:51:02 GMT
    WFIEWFIE
    WFIEWFIE

    Two teams from a local cheerleading gym are going to a national competition in Orlando, Florida. The Youth Prestige and Junior Envy teams from Legacy Elite Cheer, Dance, and Tumble qualified for the Summit Championships in Orlando. Sara Baylor, the owner of Legacy Elite compared the Summit to the Superbowl of Cheerleading.

    More >>

    Two teams from a local cheerleading gym are going to a national competition in Orlando, Florida. The Youth Prestige and Junior Envy teams from Legacy Elite Cheer, Dance, and Tumble qualified for the Summit Championships in Orlando. Sara Baylor, the owner of Legacy Elite compared the Summit to the Superbowl of Cheerleading.

    More >>

  • Home for at-risk boys opens in Evansville

    Home for at-risk boys opens in Evansville

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:16:54 GMT
    WFIEWFIE
    WFIEWFIE

    Nearly six months after the groundbreaking, the Holder Home for boys opened today. 

    More >>

    Nearly six months after the groundbreaking, the Holder Home for boys opened today. 

    More >>

  • Detectives make arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash after receiving tip

    Detectives make arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash after receiving tip

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:01:22 GMT
    (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

    A tip helped authorities make an arrest in Thursday's fatal hit and run accident on Ohio Street.

    More >>

    A tip helped authorities make an arrest in Thursday's fatal hit and run accident on Ohio Street.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

  • Dispatcher who claims she couldn't hear teen trapped in van to return from leave

    Dispatcher who claims she couldn't hear teen trapped in van to return from leave

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:45:40 GMT
    Kyle Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills School, a K-12 private school in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. (7hills.org)Kyle Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills School, a K-12 private school in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. (7hills.org)

    Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.

    More >>

    Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly