Chaney One Stroke Off Lead after Round One at MVC Championship

Two teams from a local cheerleading gym are going to a national competition in Orlando, Florida. The Youth Prestige and Junior Envy teams from Legacy Elite Cheer, Dance, and Tumble qualified for the Summit Championships in Orlando. Sara Baylor, the owner of Legacy Elite compared the Summit to the Superbowl of Cheerleading.More >>
Nearly six months after the groundbreaking, the Holder Home for boys opened today.More >>
A tip helped authorities make an arrest in Thursday's fatal hit and run accident on Ohio Street.More >>
Children around the area were given the chance to live out a dream and meet some of their favorite princess and princesses while benefiting the Ark Crisis Child Care Center. Girls dawned their Disney dresses and boys suited up like royalty for the Ark Crisis Child Care Center's Fairy Tale Ball. Children were treated to a night of food, dancing, games, and getting to meet their favorite Disney princess and princesses.More >>
Crews received a call after 6 a.m. about a semi that had driven off of the road on Interstate 64 and into the Little Wabash River.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
