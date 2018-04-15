Chaney One Stroke Off Lead after Round One at MVC Championship

Junior Madison Chaney carded a four-over 76 to put her one stroke off the lead in a tie for sixth, leading the University of Evansville women's golf team after a frigid opening round of the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan.



Starting her opening round at hole 13, Chaney opened the tournament five over after the first six holes, but bounced back to record three birdies to close out the round. As a team, the Purple Aces sit in 10th in the tournament after an opening-round 332. Missouri State leads the tournament following a 305 in the first round of the championship.



Following Chaney were a pair of Aces separated by just a stroke in freshman Minka Gill and senior Giulia Mallmann. Gill concluded the first round with an 84, earning the freshman a share of 40th, Mallmann recorded an 85 in the opening round, placing her in a tie for 42nd. Gill birdied the par five second much like Chaney as the Kokomo, Ind. native marked a 38 on the front nine, adding a 46 on the back nine in the first round.



Closing the opening round in a tie for 47th was freshman Sophia Rohleder. The Evansville native tallied a pair of birdies in the first round en route to an 87. In a tie for 49th after the first round is sophomore Lexie Sollman. Sollman carded a 92 in the opening round after shooting 44 on the front nine and 48 on the back nine.



The second round of the MVC Championship begins with tee times at holes No. 1 and 10 starting at 10:30 a.m.

