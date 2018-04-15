Local cheer teams heading to national competition

Two teams from a local cheerleading gym are going to a national competition in Orlando, Florida.

The Youth Prestige and Junior Envy teams from Legacy Elite Cheer, Dance, and Tumble qualified for the Summit Championships in Orlando.

Sara Baylor, the owner of Legacy Elite, compared the Summit to the Superbowl of Cheerleading.

"It's a real big honor just for this little part of Evansville, Indiana to be going to like a big huge competition in Orlando," said Katelyn Gerhring, a member of the Junior Envy team.

The accomplishment means even more to these girls because for many this is their first time ever cheering.

"Some of us have never gotten the experience to cheer and for them to do something this big. It's just an honor to be able to do it in their first year and to be able to do something this big," said Katrice Heyward, a member of the Youth Prestige cheer team.

The accomplishment holds a special place in Sara Baylor's heart as well.

Legacy Elite opened its doors last December and recently completed their very first cheer season.

"We thought it might happen down the road after we've had a few seasons under our belt, so to get it in our first season is a tremendous honor," said Baylor.

The girls will travel to Orlando for the competition that takes place May 3-6.

Both teams will compete in their first round on Friday, May 4.

