Baseball Aces jump out to early lead, fall late to Bradley - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Baseball Aces jump out to early lead, fall late to Bradley

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: USI) (Source: USI)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

For eight innings, the University of Evansville baseball team was the better squad, however it wasn't enough, as Bradley caught and passed the Purple Aces in the final frame, taking an 8-5 decision, at Charles Braun Stadium, Saturday.

The game began with a bang for the Aces, as sophomore outfielder Troy Beilsmith launched a pitch from Braves starting pitcher Ryan Hodgett over the fence in left for his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the opening frame, making it 1-0 Evansville.

In the 4th, a pair of singles from freshman designated hitter Pete Vaccaro and senior catcher Andrew Tanous, sandwiched by a sacrifice bunt by Sam Troyer, set up  sophomore shortstop Craig Shepherd, who delivered a sacrifice fly to center, bringing in Vaccaro for an insurance run, pushing the UE lead to 2-0.

The Purple Aces would add to that pad in the fifth inning, as Troy Beilsmith, with senior first baseman Dalton Horstmeier aboard, struck again, tagging relief pitcher Alex Gray for a two-run home run to left, doubling the Evansville lead to 4-0. 

The Aces would strike one more time with the long ball in the sixth frame, as Andrew Tanous led off the inning with a solo homer to left off Gray, giving Evansville a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Aces junior starting pitcher Alex Weigand was lights out through the first five innings, striking out five Braves batter, while scattering two hits, while taking a shutout into the sixth. That's when, with two on and two out, The southpaw turned things over to junior right hander Austin Allinger, who came in and struck out Derek Bangert to end the threat.

Allinger would go onto pitch a perfect seventh, as the Aces took a 4-0 lead into the eighth.  That's where Allinger lost his command, walking the lead-off hitter, then a wild pitch, followed by a catcher's interference call against Andrew Tanous, then another walk loaded up the bases for Bradley. A wild pitch from Allinger would allow one run to score. Then a sacrifice fly by Andrew Ivelia brought in another Bradley tally. Derek Bangert would send an RBI double down the left field line, cutting the Aces lead to 5-3. That would end Allinger's night, as senior right hander Ryan Brady came in in relief. Brendan Dougherty would tag him for a run-scoring double, cutting Evansville's lead down to one, before Brady would finally get out of the inning with a pop out to second.

Then came the ninth, where Daniel Bolt led off the inning by taking Brady deep for a game tying home run. Later in the inning, with runners in scoring position, a sacrifice bunt by Luke Shadid was misplayed by Brady, allowing the go-ahead run to tally for Bradley. Freshman reliever Austin Ruesch came into put out the fire, however Nick McMurray would tag him for an RBI single to right, providing Bradley an insurance. They would tack on one more, and the Aces could not respond in the ninth, as the Braves took an 8-5 decision.

The loss drops Evansville to 6-22, while Bradley improves to 20-9.

The series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch at Braun Stadium. The game is available to watch on-line on ESPN Plus.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:00:33 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:34:32 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly