Chilly start to the week

The rain is finally moving out, but if you haven't already noticed, some much cooler weather is now moving in.

Tonight will be mostly dry, but a few stray showers are still possible.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 30s, so you’ll want a coat tomorrow morning. A few flurries are also possible late tonight and Monday morning, but no significant snowfall is expected.

The main story Monday will be the cold. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, but it will also be mostly cloudy and breezy, so it may feel even chillier.

The clouds will clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s again. We may see some frost form late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

However, sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures will climb back into the low 60s!

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s, but a cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Wednesday afternoon.

Another shot of cooler air will move in behind that cold front and drop our temperatures back into the 50s for your Thursday.