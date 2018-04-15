Detectives make arrest in fatal hit-and-run after receiving tip

A tip helped authorities make an arrest in Thursday's fatal hit and run accident on Ohio Street.

EPD said on Facebook, Krystle Cupp, 31-years-old, of Evansville, was arrested for Hit and Run Causing Death as well as False Informing. Detectives received a tip on Friday, which led them to Cupp being questioned by police.

The Facebook post goes on to state, Cupp initially denied being the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Mark Slaughter, but she did eventually confess to being the driver.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

