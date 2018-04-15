McCarty Gets his First Two Commitments, for Aces Basketball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McCarty Gets his First Two Commitments, for Aces Basketball

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Aces head coach Walter McCarty has been hard at work, since he set foot on campus, already hiring his coaching staff, this week, and of course, recruiting players, to fill several holes in the roster.

Today, he landed his first two official commitments, as both Rosel Hurley and DeAndre Williams have committed to play for Evansville.  Hurley is a 6'5" guard, who comes from New Mexico Military Institute junior college, where he averaged 14 points a game, as a sophomore.  He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Williams is a 6'9", forward, from Nation Wide Academy, in Oklahoma City.  He averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds a game, last season.  He will have four years of eligibility.

