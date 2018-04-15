KWC Softball Edged Twice at Cedarville

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team struck first in extra innings, but Cedarville mounted a ninth inning rally to take both games of Saturday's Great Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Game 1: Kentucky Wesleyan 1, Cedarville 2

Meredith Daunhauer led off the game with a single to third base and moved into scoring position after stealing third. A single from Jaylin Tidwell moved to Daunhauer to third and she scored on a wild pitch to put Wesleyan ahead 1-0.

Cedarville answered back with one run in the bottom of the first off of a sacrifice fly. Two innings later the Yellow Jackets scored on a fly ball to take a 2-1 lead.

Neither team was able to plate a run past the third inning with the two teams combining for just two hits in the final four innings.

Daunhauer, Dawson, Tidwell and Lexie Mullen both finished one-for-three at the plate in game one.

Maci Brown threw 6.0 innings, giving up two runs off of five hits in her seventh loss of the season.

Game 2: Kentucky Wesleyan 3, Cedarville 4 (9 innings)

Wesleyan struck first in game two in the top of the second inning. Mullen reached first on a dropped fly ball and worker her way to third after a groundout and a single. Caitlyn Lawson drove Mullen home with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

In the top of fourth, Lawson stepped up with the bases loaded and one out. A groundball to the shortstop got the runner at second out, but Jaylin Tidwell scored to put the Panthers ahead 2-0.

Back-to-back doubles plated two runs for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the fifth. Neither team was able to take advantage of scoring opportunities, sending the game to extra innings.

Andee Powell reached safely on a throwing error in the top of the ninth. With one out, Jamie Tempelripped a triple to right field, scoring Powell to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Cedarville responded with a lead off triple in the bottom of the ninth. A pair of sacrifice fly's would tie the game and score the winning the run.

Tempel and Delaney Mixer both went two-for-four in game two. Maddie Dawson and Tidwell both recorded one hit.

Evyn Hendrickson moved to 6-4 on the mound after allowing four runs off of five hits in 8.2 innings.

