Mayhem Unravel Thunderbolts, to Even up Playoff Series, 1-1

As the series shifted back to Georgia, the Bolts looked to close out the Challenge Round with a victory to propel them to round two. However, after a strong start, the Mayhem would take over and win 6-1, to force a game three tomorrow afternoon.

The Bolts out-shot the Macon, 14-4, in the first period, but could not break through, as Mayhem goalie, Charlie Finn, made stop after stop. In the second period, Evansville continued its assault, with 13 more attempts; however, it was Macon that would break the ice first, with a goal, at the 9:56 mark. Then, the back-breaker: a goal just 8 seconds later, which increased the lead to 2-0, and took the wind out of the Thunderbolts' sails. Macon added another, late in the second, to lead 3-0 after two periods.

In the third, the Mayhem added two more tallies, for a 5-0 lead, before finally the Bolts found paydirt. John Scorcia scored the lone goal for Evansville, making it 5-1, on a power play in the third period, sniping a shot past Finn to break the shutout, from Dave Williams and Carter Shinkaruk at 13:48. Macon would add insult to injury, lighting the lamp, with two minutes left to go, for the final outcome. Bolts' starting goalie, Ryan de Melo finished with 14 saves, and backup, Ian Sylves, finished with 9 saves.

Game three in Macon takes place tomorrow afternoon, at 3:30 p.m. CST.

