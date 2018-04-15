Florey Sets Single-Season Strikeout Mark, but Redbirds Best Aces - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Florey Sets Single-Season Strikeout Mark, but Redbirds Best Aces

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
NORMAL, Ill. (WFIE) -

University of Evansville starting pitcher Morgan Florey tossed another complete game, but four late runs pushed Illinois State to a 4-2 win over the Purple Aces softball team on Saturday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

Florey pitched well for UE (11-26, 4-10 MVC), striking out 10 batters.  In doing so, she broke the program record for strikeouts in a season as her current tally of 220 broke the mark of 216 set by Katie Markle in 20015. 

The junior cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one Redbird (17-23, 8-5 MVC) hit.  The UE offense did its job with a single run in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead.  Eryn Gould, who had two hits on the day, did it all in the opening frame.  The freshman hit a leadoff single before stealing second.  After moving to third on a groundout, Gould scored the first run of the game on a Florey single.

Some more leadoff production resulted the Aces second run of the game in the third inning.  Mea Adams hit a double to start the inning and scored when Lindsay Renneisen followed it up with a double of her own.

Illinois State’s offense was limited to one hit through four innings, but found their groove in the fifth and sixth innings, pushing two runs home in both frames to take a 4-2 lead.  Down to its final three outs, the Aces fought to the end.  Toni Galas led the 7th off with a bunt single and moved to third as Gould doubled down the right field line.  After getting the first out, ISU made a pitching change and was able to avoid the jam and take the 4-2 win.

UE had eight hits in the game with Gould and Galas posting two apiece.  ISU scored its four runs on just five hits.

Indiana State is next up for the Aces as the squads will play a Wednesday doubleheader in Terre Haute.

Courtesy:  UE Sports Information Dept.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

