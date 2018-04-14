Fairy Tale Ball benefits local children

Children around the area were given the chance to live out a dream and meet some of their favorite princess and princesses while benefiting the Ark Crisis Child Care Center.

Girls dawned their Disney dresses and boys suited up like royalty for the Ark Crisis Child Care Center's Fairy Tale Ball.

Children were treated to a night of food, dancing, and games.

"This really is that true Cinderella kind of experience," said Angie Richards Cooley, the Executive Director of the Ark Crisis Child Care Center. "They may be waking up in a homeless shelter or in foster care, and by the time they come to the ball they've been transformed."

Richards Cooley says the Fairy Tale Ball itself plays a major role in funding the operations of Ark throughout the year.

"This is one of our largest fundraisers and without this, we wouldn't be able to provide care to so many children throughout the year, so it's really special that the community supports this event in such a big way," Richards Cooley said. "Our whole goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect by giving kids a safe place when there's just something going on in their lives."

Richards Cooley said that for many of the children that came to the ball, this was one magical experience that they will not forget.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.