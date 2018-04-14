Local organization brings gift of reading to Warrick Co.

One local organization is bringing the gift of reading to Warrick County in hopes of bettering students before they start in school.

Reading is the foundation for learning.

Now thanks to the efforts of the Generation On Club at Castle North Middle School, a Dolly Parton Imaginary Library is giving kids a leg up on reading at a young age.

Children will receive 60 books from the time they sign up to the time they turn five.

The project might have started at Castle North, but the opportunity will be available to every child under five in the county.

It's giving children a head start on their futures.

For those who couldn't make it the registration day, you can register online or in person at any time, and the first book will begin coming about six weeks later.

