McCarty brings his first 2 commitments

Aces head coach Walter McCarty has been hard at work since he set foot on campus already hiring his coaching staff this week and recruiting players to fill several holes in the roster.

On Saturday, he landed his first two official commitments as both Rosel Hurley and DeAndre Williams have committed to play for Evansville.

Hurley is a 6' 5" guard who comes from New Mexico Military Institute junior college where he averaged 14 points a game as a sophomore.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams is a 6' 9" forward from NationWide Academy in Oklahoma City.

He averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds a game last season.

